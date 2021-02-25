Another Big Winning Lottery Ticket in Mercer County

There's another big winning lottery ticket in the area, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

Check your tickets. If you played the lottery at the Wawa, on Route 33 in Hamilton (1200 Route 33), for Tuesday, February 2nd, you may be the winner. The article says there were seven winning tickets for the third tier Gold Mega Ball, worth $10,000 each, and one of those tickets was sold in Hamilton. Woo hoo. The winning tickets matched all the white ball numbers...5, 7, 9, 20, and 57. The Gold Mega Ball was 15.

Everyone has their own definition of how much a "big" lottery prize would be, right? Some may say it's ONLY $10,000, when recently, there was an over $300,000 winning ticket sold at Tony's Deli & Grocery on Hamilton Avenue in Trenton, but, I still think that's pretty big. I'll take $10,000, wouldn't you? I'm not getting rich, but, I would certainly take great pleasure in paying off my credit card (you know I love to shop) or going on a tropical vacation. Ahhh, I'd love to have a drink in my hand and my toes in the sand right now.

I've been playing the lottery for my dad a lot lately, as he's been staying safe at home, and every time I hear about a winning ticket in the area, it's never where I played. Ughhh. Lol. One of these days it's going to be us. Actually, he just gave me a winning scratch off ticket to cash in yesterday....the big winning amount....$30. Hey, it's better than nothing, right? Lol.

Wow. I wonder who won. There's so many people in & out of that Wawa each day. Was it somebody who just stopped for gas or a coffee, and on a whim played the lottery? Was it someone who could really use $10,000? We may never know, but, I'm happy for them.