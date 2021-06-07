Another Celebrity Just Found Out New Jersey’s Food is Awesome

I don't watch many shows over and over again, but one that I am a huge fan of is The Big Bang Theory. The show, about a bunch of scientists and very smart individuals who befriend Kaley Cuoco, who's their hot neighbor, ran for 12 seasons. The show still runs repeats on TBS and other streaming apps and I do suggest you watch if you want a good laugh.

Mayim Bialik joined the cast of The Big Bang Theory in 2010 as neurologistAmy Farrah Fowler and her quirky personality and snazzy wardrobe were a perfect addition to the show.

The Big Bang Theory was not Mayim Bialik's first acting job, she has many roles on her resume including the one most people remember her for, Blossom. Once The Big Bang Theory ended show ended, Mayim Bialik kept busy. She recently hosted Jeopardy, has her own sitcom called Call Me Kat and even has voice animated shows.

Her latest project, As Sick as They Made Us is her directorial debut, and NJ.com reports she is filming it in New Jersey. While she is here, of course, a girl has to eat and Mayim has discovered that she loves the food in New Jersey.

No word on how long she has been in our state or will continue to be here, but I do know if I run into her, I will politely ask for a selfie for sure.

She's not the first celebrity who doesn't live here to discover the wonders of our great state and I know she won't be the last. No matter what your palette, New Jersey has great food.