Another Grand Opening Soon at Adventure Crossing in Jackson, NJ?

We've been waiting patiently since they broke ground in 2018 in Jackson, right next to Six Flags Great Adventure.

Recently, there was a Grand Opening.

attachment-adventure-crossing-jackson loading...

A lot has been done since breaking ground several years ago.

If you're unfamiliar with Adventure Crossing, it will be a massive youth sport and entertainment destination here at the Jersey Shore. Youth sports teams from the Northeast and all over can stay and play for an extended stay. It will be over 300 acres of entertainment including an indoor sports complex, outdoor fields, Top Gulf, tons of eating places, bars, laser tag, and so much more when all the construction is finished.

Just a reminder when we started talking about this place about three years ago, we couldn't believe it. Two hotels, eight outdoor sports fields, a giant indoor recreational building with a trampoline park, go-kart racing, and so much more.

Cardinale Enterprises is building Adventure Crossing because New Jersey has so much to offer - from Six Flags, close to two major cities Philadelphia and New York City, and the beach. For more information click here.

Where is Adventure Crossing USA located?

Adventure Crossing USA is located in Jackson, NJ, on Monmouth Road. It's right next to Six Flags Great Adventure. It's right off of I-95, close to the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike.

There was a giant Grand-Opening of a couple of fun things, several months ago. From what I hear, it's pretty fun and the food was delicious.

Hopefully, there will be openings this summer. Next winter there are several openings

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.