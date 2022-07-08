Another NJ Weed Dispensary Could Be Opening For Adult Use in Bordentown

Ever since the recreational use of marijuana was legalized earlier this year on April 21, the weed market has been quickly expanding here in New Jersey.

As of right now, there are 19 operating weed dispensaries that sell both medical and recreational-use marijuana.

And it looks like that count could be up to 21 in the near future.

According to NJ.com, Ascend Wellness and Curaleaf are both looking to become both medical and adult-use weed dispensaries - one in Fort Lee, and one in Bordentown.

Currently, Ascend has one other adult weed facility in Rochelle Park (Paramus), and it is also in the works of getting a license approved in Montclair (which is still medical-only).

The medical-only location is at 395 Bloomfield Avenue Montclair, NJ

As for Curaleaf, they already two stores already open in Belmar and Edgewater Park, and now they have their sights set on approving their Bordentown location for adult use too!

The medical-only Bordentown location is at 191 Route 130, NJ.

We'll have to see what the Bordentown Planning Board has to say on Monday when they hold their adult cannabis ordinance. Curaleaf is on the agenda:

“Curaleaf is confirmed to be on the agenda for Monday’s Public Hearing. We have been actively working with Bordentown officials and the CRC to open that facility for adult-use sales as soon as possible,” - Curaleaf spokeswoman Stephanie Cunha (NJ.com)

Are you hopefully for these new adult use locations? How's your experience been with the ones we have so far?

