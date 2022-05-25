UPDATE: Here Are 6 New Upcoming Adult-Use Weed Locations in NJ
On Tuesday, the CRC approved the license applications for about a dozen more marijuana dispensaries to open for recreational-use sales.
Information of all of the new wasn't immediately available, but now there's more information on 6 of the new locations that have just been given the green light to sell recreational weed to adults 21 and over.
The exact dates for when most of these retailers will be open for adult-use is still kind of unclear, but we don't have to wait very long! They should be cleared for adult-use in the next few weeks, according to NJ.com.
With the addition of these stores, this will bring the total count of NJ dispensaries open for both medical and recreational use up to 18.
Here are 6 of the new upcoming locations:
1. Curaleaf - Edgewater Park
Originally, this location was supposed to open on April 21, but unfortunately they weren't able to meet some requirements to open for recreational use. They are now (Wednesday) open for both medical and recreational marijuana sales.
Address: 4237 US-130 South, Edgewater Park, NJ Phone: (609) 232-7690
2. Garden State Dispensary (AYR Wellness) - Woodbridge NJ (OPEN NOW)
Address: 950 U.S. Highway 1 North Woodbridge, NJ Phone: (848) 999-2005
3. Garden State Dispensary (AYR Wellness) - Eatontown NJ (COMING SOON)
Address: 59 Main St, Eatontown NJ Phone: (848) 999-2005
4. Garden State Dispensary (AYR Wellness) - Union NJ (COMING SOON)
Address: 2536 US-22, Union, NJ Phone: (848) 999-2005
5. The Apothecarium (TerrAscend) - Lodi NJ (COMING SOON)
(What makes this place extra cool for you fellow Sopranos fans, this is the original location of the Bada Bing!)
Address: 200 NJ-17. LODI, NJ 07644 Phone: (973) 996-1420
6. Ascend Wellness - Monclair NJ (COMING SOON)
Address: 395 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, NJ Phone: 862-339-6770
