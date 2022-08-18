Another one! New Jersey is about to add its 19th adult-use marijuana dispensary.

Business is really booming in the marijuana market here in New Jersey, there's been a strong of dispensaries opening for both medical and recreational, marijuana, and another one is being added to the list this week.

According to NJ.com, Montclair Township gave its final approval for Ascend Wellness Medical Weed dispensary to open for adult use sales this Friday, August 19!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The location is at 395 Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair. Until now, they've been operating as just a medical-use dispensary since February 2021.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will begin adult-use sales at our Montclair store starting August 19th," read an email announcement from Ascend's director of Public Affairs. "We look forward to serving our patients and customers and remain committed to building a partnership with the Township and bringing more union-paying jobs and tax dollars to the community.”

According to NorthJersey.com, it's been a long road for this dispensary to achieve it's necessary approvals, as they've been going through the application process since last August.

You can check out their full adult-use menu HERE. You can chooe from a selection of vapes, flowers, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and accessories.

If you'll be heading out there for adult-use purchases, be aware of their new "Medical-Only Hours":

Sunday: 8am-9am & 7pm-8pm

Monday: 8am-10am & 7pm-8pm

Tuesday – Friday: 8am – 10am

Saturday: 8am-9am

Will you be checking this location out? If you already have, let us know how your experience was!

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.