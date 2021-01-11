After doing some shopping yesterday in Nassau Park Pavillion, I discovered the Yankee Candle store is going out of business. Bummer. Yet, another sign of these challenging times.

It's scheduled to close its doors for good on Tuesday, January 19th, the day after the Semi-Annual Clearance Sale wraps up (it's going on now).

A Yankee Candle employee told me that the West Windsor location isn't the only location closing. Old Bridge and Sicklerville, and a few others, are also facing the same fate. The West Windsor location closure was partially because of the store's leasing agreement with the shopping center (the center requires a multi-year lease). They say it's considered an under-performing store. Not surprising, I guess.

Whenever I would visit, I was the only one in the store. Yankee Candle's other Mercer County location, in Hamilton Marketplace, always seems busy. Can you tell I love Yankee Candles? Lol. There's also a Yankee Candle in the Jackson Premium Outlets.

So, if you're a fan of Yankee Candles, and I know there are a lot of you, get to the Nassau Park location (near Party City) and stock up. There are some really good deals and plenty of stock left.

There are plenty of vacancies in that shopping center on Route 1 South, with big anchor stores, Walmart and Sam's Club, going out of business recently. Although, there have been some recent store openings too, like HomeSense, TJMaxx, and Burlington Coat Factory, near Wegmans.

Yankee Candle is located at 650 Nassau Park Boulevard, off of Route 1 South in West Windsor.

Sorry to see it go.