Target Princeton Full Remodel is Underway

Exciting news. The full remodel of Target Princeton in Nassau Park Pavilion is finally underway, and it's supposed to be completed this summer, according to a friendly store employee I spoke with on Saturday (March 13th).

I was exchanging two swimsuits (yes, I'm already swimsuit shopping...I need something to look forward to...lol), and asked the associate about the obvious work going on around us. She told me that it's expected to be completed in the summer, and Starbucks was going in where the old café was....I knew that would make you happy.

It was one year ago (March 2020) that an employee told me that a renovation would be starting, and then, well, we all know what happened. The world went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Target stores that were already in the midst of being remodeled were finished, and the rest were postponed until 2021. Fast forward a year, and work has begun. You probably noticed all the trailers in the parking lot, most likely filled with construction and remodeling supplies. When I first saw them I didn't know what they were, until I got a better look and saw the Target logo, and knew they had to be for the remodel.

It was previously announced that Ulta Beauty stores have joined forces with Target. Over 100 Ulta Beauty would be built into Target stores all over the U.S. Hmmm...I wonder if one will go into this store. Although, there is an Ulta in the same shopping center. Hmmm...we'll see.

I'll keep you updated. I can't wait.