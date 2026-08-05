A mega-popular Flemington, New Jersey-based ice cream shop is expanding into Pennsylvania, and I just found out the grand opening is this weekend.

Humdoo Ice Cream is opening on August 8 in Buckingham

It's Humdoo Ice Cream shop. The doors are officially opening on Saturday (August 8) in Buckingham, according to the Patch.

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You may have noticed the project taking shape over the last few months. The sweet shop has taken over the old Candlewyck restaurant, which closed after 60 years a few months ago. At the time of its closure, it was announced that a new vision was planned for the space.

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Fast forward a few months. It's a dream come true for the owner, Gabriella Truppi. She posted on Facebook that after months of construction and some setbacks, Humdoo Buckingham is finally opening, and an all-day celebration is planned. You're not going to want to miss the fun, and, of course, the ice cream.

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The first 50 people in line at noon on Saturday (August 8) will be treated to a free small ice cream. There will be live music by Gunnar Teal, and make sure you take advantage of the Humdoo Hook Up merch and punch card sale.

Humdoo's full menu will be available. There are 24 unique flavors of hard ice cream available. The best sellers include Chocoholic (right up my alley), Lemon Bar, and Campfire S'mores. Their exclusive Buckingham Soda Bar will be debuting too, with a great selection of dirty sodas, floats, fizzies, and more.

Humdoo via Facebook Humdoo via Facebook

If you're wondering where the unique name of the shop came from, it's a cute story. When Truppi's sister was little, she called ice cream Humdoo. Ha ha. It stuck within her family, and that's what her family has called it ever since. Truppi's sister has severe food allergies, so Humdoo Ice Cream is peanut and tree-nut-free, so she and others with food allergies can visit and enjoy the ice cream.

Humdoo Buckingham is located at 2551 Durham Road in Buckingham, PA. To read more about the new shop, click here.

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