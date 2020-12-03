Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo of Her and Boyfriend Dalton Gomez Smooching

Ariana Grande gave a life update to fans on social media, which included a rare photo of her and boyfriend Dalton Gomez kissing.

On Wednesday (December 2), the "Positions" singer shared a series of photos with the caption, "some life stuff :)." One of the photos included the snapshot of her and Gomez kissing with a Christmas tree behind them.

The real estate agent didn't only pack on the PDA with Grande. Gomez is seen in another photo smooching Grande's pooch, Myron. She also shared photos and videos of her Christmas decorations, pets, the moon and FaceTiming her grandmother.

See the photos, below.

Grande and Gomez have been linked since March when they made their first public appearance in Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video.

"Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels," a source told E! News in October. "It's a very healthy relationship. They love to be ‘normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."