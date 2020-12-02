South Jersey Dave & Buster’s Grand Opening On Monday

After a long wait, it seems like Dave & Buster's in South Jersey is finally here. According to NJ.com, this will be the third Dave & Buster in the Garden State.

We learned from NJ.com that Dave & Buster's will be opening in the Gloucester Premium Outlets on Monday after being on hold for about 7 months. The grand opening was placed on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The original opening date was planned for May 11, 2020. Due to the shutdowns caused by the pandemic that the opening date was pushed back by quite a few months.

Those that live in the South Jersey area now don't have to worry about having to cross into Pennsylvania to enjoy some time with family or go on a date. That means you can save some money on tolls, even better!

If you are worried about sanitation when it comes to the games, they have it covered. It has been stated on NJ.com that the games stations will be sanitized regularly. Dave & Buster's will also follow the 25% capacity guidelines. Customers are required to wear masks and if necessary gloves will be available.

NJ.com reported that Dave & Buster's was not in good shape and had a sales decrease of 87% due to the pandemic. Despite facing those obstacles, the company decided to proceed with the grand opening of the new Dave & Buster's location.

So, this holiday season when you get hungry from all of your shopping you can make a quick stop at Dave & Buster's located at 200 Premium Outlet Dr. in Gloucester Township.