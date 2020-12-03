It’s a Christmas Miracle! Rockefeller Center Tree Goes From Sad to Stunning

Talk about a transformation. The 75 foot Norway Spruce from Oneonta, that everyone relentlessly made fun of when it first arrived in New York City, went from a Charlie Brown tree to Rockefeller Center ready in a Christmas miracle.

When the tree was first hoisted in Rockefeller Center, after making the trip from Oneonta where it was cut down, it looked like it had lost some branches along the way.

The jokes rolled in on social media.

"Worst tree I have ever seen there. Who bought it Charlie brown?"

"If 2020 was a Christmas tree!"

"Perfect tree for this year. Looks half dead."

"Yay, the COVID tree is going up."

"Needs a little fluff time is all. Maybe an extra limb, or 12."

"It’s a 2020 tree... tree of no hope."

"I hope they kept the receipt for this one!"

No one is laughing now. The magical tree with more than 50,000 lights and topped with a 900 pound Swarovski Star is stunning.

You can visit the tree for the holiday from 6am to 12am starting December 3rd. On Christmas Day, the lights shine for a full 24 hours. On New Year’s Eve, visiting hours will be from 6 am to 9 pm.

Due to the coronavirus, there will be a tree viewing entrances and traffic patterns, tree viewing time limits, and masks and social distancing will be required at all times.

How to arrive and see the tree:

Tree viewing entrances will be located on 49th and 50th streets and 5th and 6th Avenues only. You will follow social distancing markers to the tree viewing zones on 49th and 50th streets. Center Plaza, where the tree is physically located, will be closed to the public.

Each distancing floor marker accommodates four people. There can be no more than four people in one pod (a six-foot diameter circle decal outlined on the ground.) Groups of more than four people will be separated into two or more pods.​

Once you have reached the tree viewing zone, you have a five-minute time limit to enjoy the tree and take photos.

Masks are mandatory at all times.​

Social distancing will be enforced by specially trained staff and NYPD and visitors should maintain a distance of six feet between themselves and other parties.

This year, we will be utilizing virtual queuing to help manage the flow of visitors viewing the Tree during busy times. Look out for QR codes around Rockefeller Center to begin virtually queueing when the lines are long. Once you have signed up, you will receive a wait time and SMS message when it is your time to return to view the tree.

Learn more by visiting Rockefellercenter.com.