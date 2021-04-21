Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Coming to Ewing this Summer

According to RestaurantNews.com, Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar will open their very first location to Mercer County this summer. Arooga's only has three other locations in New Jersey and will be opening one in Ewing. The Arooga's location will be located at where Landmark used to be at 400 Main Blvd. Campus Town inside The College of New Jersey. The location at The College of New Jersey will actually be the biggest location in New Jersey and will offer over 100 jobs. I think that would be perfect for college students looking to earn some income. The plans are underway and the new location is expected to open this summer.

I worked in the restaurant industry for many years. I worked there before I started working at PST and even did some part time serving while I was employed at PST too. It was a profession that I adored. It had it's good days and bad days, but I met a lot of wonderful people while working as a server and made life long friendships and learned lifelong lessons. One of my former managers opened his own Arooga's years ago in North Plainfield. It was the first one that the area had seen and people were very excited about it. I am not sure if he still owns it, but I know it's still open. Looking at their social media pages, the food looks really good and I would actually love to try it once this new one opens up this summer.