New Restaurant Opening in Campus Town at TCNJ in Ewing, NJ

A new, fun restaurant is opening soon in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township, according to Facebook.

The name of the restaurant is Pastadoro. Have you ever heard of it before? I did a Google search and didn't come up with anything, so, I don't think it's a chain.

It's described as "a fly new pasta-centric restaurant." I have to be honest, any restaurant that specializes in pasta is good in my book. Lol. I'm guessing it will have a big variety of pasta and sauces to create your dream pasta dish. Yummm.

Looking for a job? The new restaurant is having an open house/job fair this Thursday (July 22nd) from 3pm - 6pm. They will be hiring for all positions...and also hiring on the spot, so get ready.

Pastadoro will be located at 100 Campus Town Circle. I wonder if it will be where Piccolo Pronto used to be...I loved that place and was sad to see it close. That location would make sense since all the kitchen equipment is already there. Hopefully, it will be open in time for the beginning of the new school year.

Campus Town has many great dining options including Asian, Italian, Indian, and Mexican. Among the choices...Panera Bread, Mexican Maracihi, Redberry Yogurt (which my daughter and her friends love), Yummy Sushi (which ranked high in a PST Poll I did on the best sushi places in the area), Insomnia Cookies (they deliver, you know...don't ask how I know. lol), and Frutta Bowls.

Also, coming soon to Campus Town is Jersey Mikes Subs and Arooga's Grille House (where Landmark used to be).