With COVID-19 cases surging in parts of Mercer County, a Hamilton middle school has moved to a remote learning schedule.

Hamilton Township School District officials announced Grice Middle School students should not report for in-person classes on Tuesday, and would remain on a remote schedule until at least Thursday, May 26. The middle school building will reopen on June 1, after the Memorial Day holiday.

In a letter to parents, Director of Student Services & Programs Marta Audino said there had been a "dramatic increase in cases of COVID-19" at Grice Middle School, but did not offer specifics.

It is not known how many cases there are in the school, or if they involve students, staff or both.

This letter is to notify you that Grice Middle School has had a dramatic increase in cases of COVID 19. The Hamilton Township School District is working closely with the Hamilton Division of Health and is following the policies and procedures the district developed in accordance with the updated CDC, State, and Local health guidance to ensure the health and safety of everyone within our community. - Letter to parents of Grice Middle School

The letter states the district "is following the policies and procedures the district developed in accordance with the updated CDC, State, and Local health guidance to ensure the health and safety of everyone within our community."

Parents are urged to "remain vigilant, but sensible" in their approach to dealing with this health concern.

The CDC data tracker lists 10 New Jersey counties with a "high" risk of community transmission, but Mercer is not among them. The CDC classifies Mercer as "medium" risk.

New Jersey Health Department data shows 125 new confirmed or probable COVID cases in the last 24-hours in Mercer County.

