Asad’s Hot Chicken Looks to Open 2nd New Jersey Location!

Yep, looks like we have even more hot chicken coming to New Jersey!

Asad's Hot Chicken "Philadelphia's first hot chicken joint" appears to be expanding to its second New Jersey location.

According to 42Freeway, the growing chicken chain has already begun work preparing at the Winslow Plaza in Sicklerville, in the space that was formerly Texas Fried Chicken and Pizza.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

What is Asad's Hot Chicken?

Asad's Hot Chicken specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches and tenders that have customers coming from miles around to get a taste of! Their menu also includes desserts, milkshakes and fruit smoothies along with tasty sides like cole slaw and cheese fries. Check out their full menu HERE.

Their first New Jersey location, at 240 US 130 in Burlington just opened in November 2023, and it seems to have been popular ever since!

When will Asad's Hot Chicken open in Sicklerville?

No word yet on any exact opening dates. The new location is not yet listed on their website or on their social media.

More New Jersey locations on the way?

Most of the locations are in Philadelphia, but they have big dreams to broaden their footprint in New Jersey and beyond, according to their website:

"Our ambitions go beyond Philadelphia. We have plans to expand our brand all over the US and Internationally. Our unique take on fast food has the potential to revolutionize the food industry and become a household name.'

Are you excited for their new Sicklerville location? Keep an eye out for more locations to come!

Here Are the 15 Remaining TGI Fridays in New Jersey We'll keep this list updated if anything changes! Gallery Credit: Austyn