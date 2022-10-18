Grand Opening of New Distillery in Morrisville, PA October 29th
There's a new distillery opening in Morrisville (Bucks County) that you're going to want to check out.
It's Ashlynn Distillery on the Canal (cool name, isn't it?) and its Grand Opening is Saturday, October 29th.
It's bound to become a fast hot spot with its featured spirit, Summerseat Vodka, five Ashlynn spirits and two seasonal Ashlynn spirits.
The Grand Opening is going to be a big party you and your friends won't want to miss. Doors will open at noon and then at 4pm there will be live music, food trucks, and more. Sounds fun, doesn't it?
Check out the full cocktail menu HERE. You'll be able to experience tastings in a special designated area and of course, buy the bottles you just can't live without. They have beer, wine and coffee too.
If you're a vodka fan, let me fill you in on their signature Summerseat Vodka. It's six times distilled, zero calories, and triple blended with corn, rye and beet. Ingredients are all sourced locally.
Summerseat is the FIRST triple blended vodka in the world, yes, I said the world!
The bottles are really cool looking. Each one is hand dipped and sealed with wax. They would make great gifts for the holidays.
Ashlynn Distillery on the Canal is located at 32 West Bridge Street in Morrisville, PA.
I love their slogan, Ashlynn Distillery, Rooted in tradition, history and community.
If you're looking for a new place to hang out with friends, this could be it.
For more information and to sign up for the latest Ashlynn news, check out their website here.
Take a Peak Inside Bucks County's Most Expensive Home
22 Businesses We Want to Open in Bucks County, PA in 2022
LOOK: Picturesque Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA Wins Best Tourist Spot in Philadelphia Region