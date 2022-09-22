This is big news. I finally have the answer to what's replacing the old Friendly's Restaurant in Morrisville.

Drum Roll, please. It's going to become a restaurant/annex of the Yardley Distillery and it sounds like it's going to be really cool.

I just chatted with the sole owner of Yardley Restaurant Group, Nicole Rabena, and she has big plans for the space on West Trenton Avenue.

The Yardley Distillery restaurant will be an indoor/outdoor casual eatery with a classic distillery feel, according to Rabena.

There will be Steam Punk lighting with wood barrels and textured decor. I can see it now. I love the vibe.

The menu will be a Tex-Mex style with house made, fresh tortillas and queso, bacon wrapped Colossal Shrimp, hand pressed smash burgers and fresh fish of the day tacos.

The restaurant will use all fresh, local ingredients to make things like their fresh Pineapple and Mango salsas. Yum.

Of course, the bar will be stocked with Yardley Distillery's own small batch spirits. You'll have plenty to choose from...Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, Bourbon, and Limoncello.

Renovations of the old Friendly's will hopefully be starting soon.

Rabena plans to take out the big bay window in the front of the restaurant and install a garage door for an open air feel with a covered patio.

Sounds amazing, doesn't it?

No word on when the Yardley Distillery Restaurant plans to open, but, I will certainly keep you posted.

Yardley Restaurant Group includes La La Lobster, Yardley Distillery, Sauce Yardley, Millees Yardley Diner and Yardley Joe.

In addition to the Distillery restaurant, Rabena's expanding her local seafood restaurant, La La Lobster too. Click HERE for all the details.

Rabena is a WBE (Women's Business Enterprise) and the only SOLE owner of a distillery in Pennsylvania. Very Impressive. I love to see a woman making power moves.

Congratulations Nicole. I'm so excited for you and all of your new projects.

