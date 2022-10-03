GRIDLOCK ALERT: Severe Delays Expected on I-295 — Scudder Falls Bridge — Friday Afternoon

Heads up if you drive I-295 between New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania-bound travelers will experience heavy delays on the roadway this Friday afternoon.

It's all part of a construction project, which is scheduled to take place during the height of Friday afternoon's busy rush hour. It will last through much of the day into Saturday as well, though.

They say that I-295 Northbound will be reduced to a single lane (which is down from the usual three lanes). It'll happen from the Bear Tavern Road interchange (Exit 75) through the bridge.

The project is expected to start around 10 am on Friday and last through much of the day on Saturday.

However, the height of the backup is expected to be during rush hour.

In fact, they say they're anticipating delays of up to two miles during the rush hour commute, which means you could be stuck there for more than an hour, they say.

Officials are offering a few solutions to avoid delays. The most notable suggestion, perhaps, is to use the Route 1 toll bridge (known as the Trenton-Morrisville Bridge).

You should avoid the Washington Crossing Bridge because that bridge is always delayed during weekday evening commutes as traffic alternates across that narrow passage.

As for what exactly, they're doing in this round of construction, officials are repairing a road-surface bump on the approach to the bridge.

In the meantime, maybe Friday is a perfect day to work from home. Right?