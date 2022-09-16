I just love Fall. There are so many fun things to do and they're usually really good for your Instagram, like the Fall Harvest Festival Weekends at Snipes Farm.

Opening weekend is Saturday, October 1st and runs through Sunday, October 30th. Admission is only $10 (kids 2 and under are free) and there's so much to do.

There is fun for the whole family. There are horse and wagon rides and hayrides...the kids always love that.

There's a pumpkin patch for you to pick out just the right one for your porch or to carve. I don't know about you but there are certain criteria for my perfect pumpkin. It has to be plump and round, not taller and oval, and a medium shade of orange...not too dark and not too light. I know it sounds silly. My husband thinks I'm crazy. I will search and search a pumpkin patch until I find it. Lol.

Make sure you don't miss the Land of Scarecrows. There will also be farm animals to check out.

You'll also get to try and find your way out of the giant Straw Bale Maze, see the Giant Hay Pyramid and follow the Nature Trail through woodlands, streams and the wildflower meadow.

Speaking of flowers, you can pick your own in their flower field, go on a scavenger hunt, visit the Ol' Time Farm Museum and more.

Snipes Farm is just a short drive from Mercer County, located at 890 West Bridge Street in Morrisville.

For more information, click HERE.

