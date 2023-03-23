Calhoun’s River Deck and Raw Bar Coming to Morrisville, PA in 2023
Oh, you're going to love this news. Get ready for a unique waterfront dining experience in Morrisville, PA.
Just got the official word from the owner of the Yardley Restaurant Group that they're expanding in a fun way.
The group, which also owns La La Lobster, Mil-Lee's Yardley Diner, Sauce Yardley and the Yardley Distillery Tex Mex (opening soon), has purchased 650 North Delmorr Avenue (the old Morrisville Water Works, on the Delaware River, adjacent to the Calhoun Street Bridge) and will turn it into a cool new restaurant with a fabulous view.
It's going to be called Calhoun's River Deck and Raw Bar. It will have a raw bar with fresh, locally-sourced seafood, tapas dishes and refreshing craft cocktails, beer and wine.
The plans include a big deck with an amazing view of the Delaware River. Won't this be great in the warmer months? I love dining (and enjoying cocktails) outside, looking at the water. Imagine all the summertime fun you'll have with your friends. I'm sure it will quickly become your new gathering spot.
Construction is set to begin in the next few months.
Nicole Rabena, CEO of the Yardley Restaurant Group says, "We are thrilled to be expanding our portfolio with the acquisition of this prime waterfront property. We believe this location has tremendous potential and we are excited to bring our vision to life."
Rabena continued, "The Delaware River is a beautiful and historic location, and we can't wait to offer our customers a truly special alfresco experience at Calhoun's River Deck and Raw Bar."
This is going to be a fabulous addition to the area. I can't wait. As soon as I find out more details and grand opening information, I'll pass it along.