Bucks County Lottery Ticket Wins Whopping $2.7 Million Prize

Someone in Bucks County is celebrating a BIG lottery win. And if you're thinking it came from the record-setting Powerball drawing? That's not the case.

Instead, it's a Match 6 Ticket sold by the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Jackpot Winner Worth $2.7 Million Sold in Bucks County, Pa

The ticket, which matched all six winning numbers took home a massive prize in last night night's drawing (Tuesday, October 3).

That prize is worth $2.7 million, the Pennsylvania Lottery just announced, for that ticket. Wow!

The lucky ticket was sold at the Smoker's Express store on West Trenton Avenue in Morrisville, Pa.

The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the big ticket last night.

The winning numbers were 12-25-36-43-44-46.

As for the identity of the winner, we're not sure who it was just yet.

It won't be known until the ticket is claimed and validated, as CBS Philly reports. They say the winner has one year from the drawing date to claim the prize.

What Is The Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6?

The Match 6 lottery is a $2 ticket for players. Players choose six numbers from 1 to 49 of randomly selected numbers. It's drawn every evening in the state of Pennsylvania.

In Tuesday night's drawing more than 62,000 other tickets won prizes. So if you had a ticket, you should check it now.