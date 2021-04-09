Asking the Important Questions—Can I Drink After My Vaccine?

Michigan State University students were notified this week that they can start getting the vaccine today. The Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine is going to be administered to students at the MSU Pavilion.

Nexstar Media/WLNS has more, click here.

The curious college students are asking the right question, "can I drink after or before I receive the COVID vaccine?" Many of us, okay me, want to know the answer to that question.

Another question, and this is one that people who are waiting for shot #2 want to know is, what symptoms might I have after the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that the side effects many people experience are fever, nausea, body aches, headaches and chills. Those symptoms usually go away after a couple of days.

Now, back to the serious question, can we drink after getting the COVID vaccine?

WLNS reports that health officials have not given a hard "no" to that question, but they have said that if you have a glass of wine or any kind of alcoholic beverage after you receive your vaccine it could make any side effects you have feel a bit worse. Richard Kennedy, who is a Professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic, says that an occasional drink or glass of wine, with "glass" being the key word not a bottle, after your second dose won't have an effect.

A scientist in Russia raised Holy hell when he was interviewed and said that all Russians should stop drinking for 2 weeks before getting the vaccine. Yeah, that did not go over very well.

The COVID numbers in Michigan are frightening. Yesterday our state saw 7,800 new cases of the virus and it is the under 55 age group that is seeing the most new infections. Michigan remains a COVID hotspot, with Ingham County seeing the highest numbers.

Mask up, practice social distancing and wash your damn hands!

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?