Two Dead (Including an Infant); 3 Critically Injured in Tragic Early Morning Hamilton Township, NJ House Fire

Two people -- including a 9 month old baby -- have died following an early morning fire in Hamilton Township (Mercer County). Multiple others were injured (and are in critical condition), according to reports from multiple outlets.

The fire broke out on the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue shortly before four AM, officials say. NBC10's Miguel Martinez says a family of six people occupied the home -- including a 9 month old baby girl, a woman in her twenties and a grandmother.



Relatives tell NBC10 that the grandmother died in the blaze as she tried to rescue the baby girl, but that has not been confirmed by firefighters. Officials, however, tell the TV station that four people are in critical condition at an area hospital.

It sounds like the weather played a role and several members of the house may have become entrapped during the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, 6 ABC reports.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details when they're made available.