Atlantic City International Airport’s Top Domestic Destinations

Sometimes this time of year in New Jersey can be a little too much to handle. Now that we’re in the beginning of the year, the holidays are over, the weather is bitter cold, and it feels like spring is nowhere in sight.

It’s no secret that this time of year is when everyone decides they want to travel more and go away on vacation for a while.

Lucky for us in New Jersey, there are so many amazing airport options to travel from, and there’s no shortage of places to fly to.

One of my favorite things to do with my friends is go online and try to find some of the cheapest flights possible.

We’ve found some really cheap flights to some amazing places, and it’s all thanks to the New Jersey airports we get to choose from.

Of course, we all know we have the infamous Newark Airport right here in New Jersey, but we can also travel very easily to Philadelphia International Airport, plus New York City airports like LaGuardia or JFK.

While major airports are great, New Jersey is also home to some smaller airports that offer the same amazing destinations.

Most Frequent Domestic Flights from Atlantic City International Airport

The Atlantic City Airport is personally one of my favorites because you get the perks of amazing destinations without the hustle and bustle of the gigantic surrounding airports, which can be not only confusing but extremely overwhelming.

If you’re looking for a great spot to getaway, take advice from travelers before you.

Here are the most popular destinations for travelers flying out of the Atlantic City International Airport according to the Bureau of Transportation:

