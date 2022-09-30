The Hopewell community is mourning the loss of a historic home in the township, according to a Hopewell Township Police Department press release.

Early yesterday morning (Thursday, September 29) around 2:30am a fire ripped through the Walker House on Woosamonsa Road. There were no injuries. No one was in the house at the time of the fire.

CentralJersey.com reported that a Hopewell Township Police Officer was patrolling in the overnight hours when he noticed a big cloud of smoke coming from the area. At about the same time, a local resident had noticed the same thing and called 911.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, the house was already engulfed. It has been "free burning" for some time.

The Emergency Crews that responded to the fire included Pennington Fire Department, Hopewell Fire Department, Union Fire Company, West Trenton Fire Department, West Amwell Fire Department and Hopewell Valley Emergency Services.

In a statement, a Hopewell Township Police Department representative said, "All fires in the Township are investigated as suspicious in nature until proven otherwise. This fire is no exception and is undergoing a criminal investigation, which includes sifting through the debris. Hopewell Township Police are working closely with the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office and Hopewell Valley Emergency Services to determine the source and cause of the fire."

Some had thought this fire may have been related to a fire on Washington Crossing Pennington Road back in July, but, after initial investigation, it's been proven to not be related.

If anyone in the community has any information regarding this fire, please reach out to Hopewell Township Police Detective, Michael Makwinski at (609) 737-3100 or you can email his at mmakwinski@hopewelltwp.org.

