Philadelphia's big moment to shine in the world of baseball is finally here. As part of the ongoing celebrations for the 250th anniversary of America, Philadelphia is hosting the 2026 All-Star game. It marks the city's first All-Star game since 1996 at Veterans Stadium.

As All-Star week kicks off in Philly, here's a comprehensive look at all of the events happening in town this week (and how you can be a part of them).

Your Complete Guide to All-Star Week in Philadelphia

Sure, the big game is Tuesday night, but the festivities start this weekend. Here's what's happening around town:

HBCU Swingman Classic - Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

Citizens Bank Park

TV: MLB Network

The game, which is now in its fourth year, will take place at "the Bank." It's a showcase of the best players from historically Black colleges and universities. Phillies legend Jimmy Rollins will manage one of the teams.

All-Star Village

Opens 10 a.m. Saturday and runs through Tuesday.

Pennsylvania Convention Center

The All-Star Village is described as the ultimate experience for baseball fans with interactive experiences including batting practice and more. Plus, fans can make their own strikeout calls and stick on a wall for a photo of themselves robbing a home run (you'll be Velcro-ed in there).

READ MORE: Jersey's Own Mike Trout Named To All-Star Team

Tickets are required. Ticket prices are about $35 for adults, and $30 for kids. But there are promotions available (including discounted rates for military, college, and Capital One cardholders). You can click here to learn more.

The All-Star Village is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the weekend, and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

The MLB Draft - Saturday, July 11 at 1:30 p.m. (and Sunday as well)

Pennsylvania Convention Center

It's a free event to attend, but tickets are already sold out (they required advanced registration). The White Sox will have the first pick in this year's draft of the next class of MLB stars. Here's a preview of what's expected at the draft.

MLB Futures Game & MLBx 3-on-3 - Sunday, July 12 at 12 p.m.

Citizens Bank Park

TV: NBC10

The futures game is a collection of baseball’s best prospects as each team sends two players from its farm system. Rosters have been announced as well.

MLBx, meanwhile, replaces the Celebrity Softball game. Instead this year it's a home-run hitting challenge for players as they are awarded points for hitting and catching in the field. Each team includes an MLB legend, a professional softball player, and a celebrity.

Some tickets may remain for these games. You can click here to check them out.

Big Events Start Monday

The big events that we all have come to expect from the All-Star celebration kick off on Monday.

MLB Home Run Derby - Monday, July 13 at 8 p.m.

Citizens Bank Park

TV: Netflix

It's a classic night of baseball. This year it's making its debut on Netflix, and it'll have some new rules as well. Check it out here.

Players now will be given a finite number of swings per round instead of a timed format. It's unclear (as of now) which Phillies players will be participating in this year's derby, but Philadelphia's hopes could rest on the shoulders of Kyle Schwarber if he participates.

MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet - Tuesday, July 14 at 2 p.m.

Independence Hall

TV: MLB Network

It doesn't get more Philly than this. The All-Star day kicks off with "the All-Star game red carpet." Players will showcase their fashion from Independence Hall (ticket registration has already closed). They'll then be transported to the ballpark for the game.

MLB All-Star Game - Tuesday, July 14 at 8 p.m.

Citizens Bank Park

TV: FOX

This is the big game. Tickets have sold out a while ago, but if you're willing to pay you may be able to pick some up on the resale market. The Phillies' own Kyle Schwarber had an impressive game last year as he was crowned the MVP. Will he do it again?

The Phillies players on this year's roster include Brandon Marsh, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Jhoan Duran, and Christopher Sanchez.