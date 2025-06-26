If you've always thought Hamilton needs a Bath & Body Works, you're in luck, it's coming soon.

Bath & Body Works coming soon to Hamilton Marketplace

Signs are up in Hamilton Marketplace on Route 130 North for the new store, opening this summer. It's going to be where the old Norman's Hallmark Store was, near Shop Rite. Work is underway.

The trendy body care, soap, and candle shop is sure to attract many customers. Check out all of the scents and products by clicking here.

The only other Bath & Body Works locations in Mercer County are in East Windsor (in the Target shopping center) and Lawrence Township (in Quaker Bridge Mall and Mercer On One, formerly Mercer Mall).

Chick-fil-A built a new restaurant in Hamilton Marketplace

There have been many changes and additions to Hamilton Marketplace recently. Ruby Tuesdays closed for good and was torn down to make room for a brand new, bigger Chick-fil-A with two drive-thru lanes. Chipotle took over the old Chick-fil-A restaurant enabling it to have a "Chipotlane" (drive-thru).

Trendy cookie shop, Crumbl Cookies also opened near Dollar Tree, a Burlington store took over the old Bed Bath & Beyond store.

No word on when the new Hamilton Marketplace store will be opening. Hopefully, it will be before the holidays because they have the cutest gift sets that everyone loves.

PS. If you have a store near you, get there fast. The semi-annual sale is going on now. You can find discounted prices up to 75% off.

Hamilton Marketplace is on Route 130 North in Hamilton Township, NJ.