The Krazy Coupon Lady is one of my favorite people. Have I ever met her? No. But I follow her and she posts awesome deals from many stores and I am so appreciative of it.

The Krazy Coupon Lady found out that Bath & Body Works, has a new loyalty program that they are slowly rolling out and the perks are pretty sweet. You'll earn 1 point for every dollar that you spend at Bath & Body Works and when you get to 75 points, you get a free item up to $16.50. You'll be able to spend your rewards at a participating Bath & Body Works store. So awesome!

I called my Bath & Body Works in East Windsor a very nice and professional young man named Luke answered the phone and gave me some inside scoop. He said the program is slowly rolling out in a few major cities, but it has not come to New Jersey and Pennsylvania just yet. He did give me a phone number to call which is 1800-395-1001 which I called and spoke to a man named Pat. He told me he wasn't sure either when the program would be rolled out to New Jersey. However, he did tell me to go to Bath & Body Works website, enter Loyalty in the Search bar and then put in my zip code to see when the Loyalty Program would be coming to my area. So that was helpful for sure.

If you are a frequent Bath & Body Works customer, I would suggest you keep checking the website and keep entering your local store and ask the Bath & Body Works employees about the Loyalty Program. They are usually on top of everything and I bet they will tell you when it is launched. I am totally ex cited for this program, even though my husband doesn't let me visit Bath & Body Works as much as he used to because he says we have too much soap.