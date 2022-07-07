Become A True Italian This Saturday At Cherry Grove Farm In Lawrenceville, NJ

The Cherry Grove Farm is hosting a super cool event for all of you Italian cheese lovers in the area.

Summer is the perfect time for you to round up all of your friends and family to go out and try new things, maybe even things like making your own mozzarella and burrata.

The Cherry Grove Farm is hosting an event this Saturday where you can go and stretch your own mozzarella and have a skill that will take your charcuterie boards to the next level.

Local farms in the area are always putting on events like this to get the community involved and this is by far the most unique and interesting one I think I’ve seen.

I’m personally a huge cheese fan, so learning how to be able to make your own cheese seems like a good time in my book.

If you aren’t familiar with the farm itself, The Cherry Grove Farm is located at 3200 Lawrenceville Rd. in Lawrenceville, NJ.

They always have fresh cuts of meat, flowers, and freshly jarred goods for sale, along with this super cool cheese-making event.

They also do a ton of fun events for the kids throughout the year like hay rides, which are happening even in the summer months where you can meet all the cows, calves, piglets, goats, chickens, and even bees that live on the farm.

If you’re looking to get in on the fun at this event, you can purchase your tickets for the mozzarella and burrata-making classes here. It’s all going down this Saturday, July 9 at 2:30 pm.

