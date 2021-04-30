The Princeton Garden Theatre, in downtown Princeton, will be hosting an Outdoor Cinema Series this summer at Cherry Grove Farm in Lawrenceville, according to Facebook.

With the weather getting better, outdoor movies sound like a fun idea, don't they? Tell your family and friends. The theatre has partnered with Lawrenceville's Cherry Grove Farm to give the community an experience to remember.

You must get your tickets online and before the event. Click here to buy tickets. No walk-ups will be allowed. On movie night, the gate will be opening at 7pm, and the movie will start around 8:15pm (please bring along your own chairs or a blanket, there won't be any seating provided).

Concessions must also be purchased ahead of time, and will be waiting for you upon arrival at the check in table. Cheese platters will be available from Cherry Grove Farm. The cheeses will be made from cow's milk made and aged on the local farm.

Parking is available. There will be bathrooms available. They suggest bringing along some bug spray (good idea). The farm store will be open for you to shop before the movie.

To keep everyone safe, the theatre and the farm ask that you wear a face mask while walking in and around the farm. Once you're settling in your viewing spot, a safe distance from other groups, you may remove you mask(s).

The first movie up on May 21st is the George Lucas classic, American Graffiti.

Cherry Grove Farm is located at 3200 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrence Township.

For more information, click here.