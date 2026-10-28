Bensalem Township is going to see how persuasive it can be.

The Bucks County community has kicked off a campaign to bring a popular grocery store to town and is asking residents for their help.

Bensalem is lobbying Trader Joe's to open a location in town

The township posted the plea on Facebook to bring Trader Joe's to the community. It would be the first location in Bucks County. Take a look below.

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The post reads, "Bensalem Residents, Let's Bring Trader Joe's to Our Community! We're lobbying to bring Trader Joe's to Bensalem Township, and we need your support! Please take a moment to click the link below and let Trader Joe's know you want to see them bring their business to Bensalem Township. Every request helps show the interest and support of our community. Let's make our voices heard and show Trader Joe's that Bensalem is ready to welcome them!"

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Click here if you'd like to join the community in trying to make this happen.

This rally comes a day after I told you Sprouts Farmers Market (which is also a great store) has been approved to build a new store at 4600 Street Road in Bensalem. It's expected to open in the first half of 2027. I pointed out that when the question is asked what locals would like to see come to town, the answer is usually Trader Joe's.

Products at the trendy, unique, specialty grocery store are often featured on Instagram as the items you need to have in your life. Trader Joe's really does have the best snacks and desserts, in my opinion.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins

I finally got my hands of the viral Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites, and yes, they are as good as they sound. Oh, and that's the All Mixed Up ice cream next to it, which my husband loves. This is really a picture of the inside of my freezer. Ha ha.

C'mon, Bensalem. Get this going. I can't wait to see if you can do it. You'll love Trader Joe's. Good luck.

Trader Joe's Fall Haul 2026 There's some really great fall options available! Gallery Credit: Shannon buccola