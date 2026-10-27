Usually when asked which food store you'd like to see open in Bensalem, a popular answer among locals is Trader Joe's. While that would be nice, another great option is coming soon.

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a Bensalem location

Bensalem Weekly is reporting that Bucks County's first Sprouts Farmers Market will be opening in town by mid-2027. A lease has been signed for a new store to be built at 4600 Street Road. The three office buildings that make up the Trevose Corporate Center will be torn down and the healthy-options grocery store will go up. It will be just over 23,000 square feet.

READ MORE: Sprouts opening November 6 in Hamilton Township, NJ

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Construction is expected to begin in Spring 2027

Construction is expected to begin in the spring. Another building will be constructed in the same area to house shops, restaurants, and a coffee shop with a drive-thru.

Sprouts caters to those who eat healthy

Sprouts Farmers Market is a great place to shop if you follow a unique eating lifestyle such as paleo, keto, plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO, or eat exclusively organic. The shelves are filled with healthy options. The store's peak season produce is very popular.

READ MORE: Bucks County shopping center sold in record breaking deal

Photo by Iñigo De la Maza on Unsplash vegetables and fruits

There are only 8 Sprouts stores in Pennsylvania

The Bensalem Sprouts Farmers Market will be unique to the area, with the next closest location in Roosevelt Mall on Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia. There are only 8 Sprouts Farmers Market locations in the Keystone State with half of them in Philadelphia. The other four are in Dresher, Lansdale, Limerick, and York.

In neighboring New Jersey, there are also 8 locations, with the newest store opening November 6 in Hamilton Township in Mercer County.

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RANKED: The Most Popular Grocery Stores in the Philadelphia Region We've compiled a list of the most popular grocery stores (by market share) in the Philadelphia region. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST