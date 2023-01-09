Bensalem, Pa Police Issue Scary Warning
If you live in Bensalem, PA, heads up. The Township's police department issued a warning late last week about a new scam that is actually quite easy for you to become a victim of without necessarily expecting it.
They say they've received reports that residents are receiving calls from a scammer pretending to be a Bensalem Township Police Officer.
Get our free mobile app
They say the officer calls asking for restitution (in the form of money) claiming that the victim missed a jury duty summons.
Police remind us that they will not collect any money for jury duty. And, in fact, they will never collect money over the phone for any reason.
If you are a victim of this scam, call the police department to report the call at 215-633-3719.
22 Businesses We Want to Open in Bucks County, PA in 2022
Bucks County, PA is home to a TON of great businesses (especially locally owned and operated businesses). But I recently asked my Facebook friends which chain retailers and businesses they wanted to see come to our area, and they helped me make this list below with everything from restaurants, to fast food to shopping and more... these are the 22 businesses we want to open in Bucks County in 2022.