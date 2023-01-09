Bensalem, Pa Police Issue Scary Warning

If you live in Bensalem, PA, heads up. The Township's police department issued a warning late last week about a new scam that is actually quite easy for you to become a victim of without necessarily expecting it.

They say they've received reports that residents are receiving calls from a scammer pretending to be a Bensalem Township Police Officer.

They say the officer calls asking for restitution (in the form of money) claiming that the victim missed a jury duty summons.

Police remind us that they will not collect any money for jury duty. And, in fact, they will never collect money over the phone for any reason.

If you are a victim of this scam, call the police department to report the call at 215-633-3719.