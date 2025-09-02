SPOILERS AHEAD: Benson Boone’s Setlist For Philly, September 2025
It's safe to say that Benson Boone is one of the biggest stars on the planet. He's had a string of incredible hit songs (like "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else," "Mystical Magical," and more).
And he's about to make his arena debut in Philadelphia. Benson Boone will perform at the Xfinity Mobile Arena for a sold out concert Wednesday night (September 3rd). That's the arena formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center.
What Is Benson Boone's Setlist for Philadelphia?
Heading to the show? We have more info about parking, set times, and more posted for you here.
In the meantime, I know that many people like to know the setlist BEFORE the show starts. Though, that's not for everyone. Some people like to be surprised.
So we'll warn you that spoilers are ahead if you keep scrolling.
Here we go:
Benson Boone's Act I:
- I Wanna Be the One You Call
- Wanted Man
- Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else
- Man in Me
- Drunk in My Mind
- Slow It Down
- Be Someone
Benson Boone's Act II:
- Mystical Magical
- Pretty Slowly
- In the Stars
- Let Me Go/ There She Goes/ Sugar Sweet
- Take Me Home
Benson Boone's Act III:
- Young American Heart
- Mr Electric Blue
- Cover Song (TBD)*
Benson has performed everything from covers of Lewis Capaldi to Adele and more here.
- Momma Song
- Love of Mine
- Reminds Me of You
- Beautiful Things
Encore:
- Cry
34 Must-See Concerts in Philadelphia This Fall (2025)
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST