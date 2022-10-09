Honestly, who doesn't love the sweet sound of sizzling Korean BBQ?

Korean Barbecue, aka "KBBQ", is a solid dinner option for dining out with family and/or friends, since most restaurants serve their platters on hot, sizzling grill plates right in front you on the table, which makes for a more sensory, interactive experience.

You can either cook your meat yourself, or the chefs will cook your meat to perfection right there in front of you!

Not to mention, the flavors and tastes of quality Korean BBQ are simply out of this world delicious! It's one of my favorites!

Whether you're in the mood for marinated meats like beef, pork belly, short ribs and bulgogi, kimchi, or tofu, etc., grilled to flavorful perfection, check this out.

NJ.com recently compiled a list of New Jersey's 10 Best Korean BBQ restaurants, so definitely check it out if you're want to know where to get the best in your area.

According to this list, there's no shortage of excellent options around North Jersey. For instance, you can check out Kimchihana in South Plainfield, which ranked #8 in the list.

Or even KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, with locations in East Brunswick, Jersey City, and Union, which ranked at #5 on the list!

So who came in at #1 on the list?

Congrats to Taste 1080 in Fort Lee NJ! They've been crowned as the best Korean BBQ restaurant in New Jersey! You've gotta be in awe of that high-quality meat and marbling! YUM!

Check out NJ.com's full list HERE.

Have you been to any of these restaurants? Let us know where your favorite Korean BBQ restaurants are!

