Newtown Athletic Club Opens Doors To Community Members Affected By Hurricane Ida

The remnants of Hurricane Ida have definitely done some damage in a lot of the Bucks County area.

Many people have been advised to evacuate due to the flooding. Others have been left without power because of the storm.

This is the time when the community comes together and is there to help those in need.

The Newtown Atheltic Club is a well known establishment in the Bucks County area and they are lending a helping hand to those in need.

In a Facebook post created by the Newtown Athletic Club, it was stated that the gym is opening its doors for those that are in need right now. Their doors are open for those that "need a shower, to charge your phone or electronics, if you need WiFi or to work from the club" or anything else the establishment may be able to offer assistance with.

The Newtown Atheltic Club mentioned in the Facebook post that this opportunity is there for the community for two days, September 2nd and 3rd.

It is great to know that there are establishments that are willing to give a helping hand to those that have been affected by the hurricane on Wednesday.

Many Facebook users from Newtown and surrounding areas have shown their gratitude for the helping hand that the Newtown Athletic Club has offered. One Facebook user commented on the Newtown Athletic Club's Facebook post, "What a generous and classy thing to do for the community."

Newtown Atheltic Club is located at 120 Pheasant Run in Newtown, Pennsylvania.