New Raising Cane’s Possibly Coming To Bensalem

I am all for new fast food restaurants in the area. The more options for food the better. It looks like there is going to be a new fast food restaurant coming to the Bensalem area.

Bucks County Courier Times shared the great news that a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant could possibly be your new favorite spot in Bensalem.

Unfortunately, we can't put our hopes up just yet because it still has to go through approvals and all of those annoying things that lawmakers have to approve. Whoever has to approve this really doesn't have to think about it, just say, "Yes you can build a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Bensalem."

Okay, maybe things aren't always that easy. Wouldn't a new fast food restaurant in Bensalem make a ton of residents happy?

According to Bucks County Courier Times, if the Bensalem Zoning Board was to approve the construction of the Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant it will be taking over the Bertucci's location near the Neshaminy Mall.

In early July it was reported that a new Raising Cane's location was coming to Falls Township. That Raising Cane's location would make it the chain’s first location in the Bucks County area.

That Falls Township location would still be pretty far for anyone in the Bensalem area. So, if the Bensalem Zoning Board approves this Bensalem location, it can save Bensalem residents a long drive if they are craving Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers already have tons of locations across the country. One more in Bensalem would not be a bad idea at all.