Buying a New Car? Here’s the Best-Selling Vehicle in Pennsylvania
You looking to buy a new car soon? If you're in the market for a new car in Pennsylvania, you may want to take a few cues from whatever everyone else is buying. It could be a determining factor in your final decision - there's comfort in numbers. Or, if you're the opposite, and you don't want to be like everyone else, then maybe this will help you out too.
Just to be clear, don't take my word for what sort of car you should be buying. I'm the type of person who relies on TikTok and my dad whenever I have to smallest of car questions. No - we're leaving this to the folks who know what they're talking about.
The researchers at Edmunds dug into the statistics of popular vehicles nationwide in their latest list of The Best-Selling Vehicle in Every State. The list is based on data collected over the course of 2022:
"Vehicles included in the data set are exclusively retail registrations to individuals and do not include rental sales or registrations from government bodies. Additionally, only new vehicle registrations were included." - Edmunds.
What are some of the most popular vehicles in the country right now?
In 2022, the Chevrolet Silverado was a popular choice. It took the top spot in 16 states. Not Pennsylvania, though.
The Ford F-Series. It was the most popular vehicle in 14 states. But still, not Pennsylvania. America sure loves its pickup trucks!
What's the best selling car in Pennsylvania?
The best-selling car in Pennsylvania in 2022 was the Toyota RAV4. It's fairly popular nationwide too. It took the top spot in 13 states, including New York.
Here's what Edmunds says about the Toyota RAV4:
"The Rav4 is Toyota's small, two-row crossover SUV and the default choice for those who want a utility vehicle that's easy to live with, efficient, and comes from a brand with a reputation for reliability."
What do you think? Do you drive this car in Pennsylvania?
