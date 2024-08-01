Is This New Jersey’s Best Small Beach Town?

Have we officially found the very best small town along the Jersey Shore? If you’re a frequent flier at the Jersey Shore, you know there are so many amazing towns that are full of amazing nightlife spots, amazing food, great drinks, and of course the best beach vibes along the East Coast.

We’re unfortunately on the downslide of summer and fall will be here before we know it. That means you have to make your way to this adorable Jersey Shore town before Labor Day comes knocking on the door!

If we were to officially name the best small beach town along the Jersey Shore which would you say? I know I have my answer nailed down.

Is Manasquan The Best Jersey Shore Small Beach Town?

You are completely missing out if you’ve never been to Manasquan, New Jersey.

This adorable little town has something for everyone of all ages to enjoy. From the cute downtown area filled with the most adorable shops and restaurants to its unbeatable nightlife, you can’t get much better than Manasquan.

If you’re looking for an amazing bite to eat, you have to check out spots like The Committed Pig or Max Devros. If you want to experience some of those one-of-a-kind Jersey Shore nightlife vibes, you can check out The Ospry Nightclub or Leggetts Sand Bar, which are located right on the beach in town.

No matter what sort of experience you’re looking for, Manasquan has it. It’s also extremely close to major Jersey Shore destinations like Point Pleasant and Asbury Park.

What are you waiting for? Visit the state’s best small shore town!

