Juicy Perfection! Treat Dad To One Of The BEST Steakhouses in Central NJ

Father's Day is this Sunday, June 19! And what dad wouldn't love to bite into a nice, juicy, perfectly-cooked steak on his special day?

But you can't just have any steak. An over-cooked, improperly treated, bland, piece of steak should be punishable by jail time. Dad deserves to have his steak done the right way.

So if you're planning on taking your husband, dad, grandfather, etc. out to steak dinner, get ready to make some reservations!

I've done some research, and found the BEST steakhouse in all of New Jersey, and also the best steakhouses that you can find in Central NJ.

First, let's start with the best steakhouse in all of New Jersey.

River Palm Terrace - Edgewater NJ

This steakhouse has been recognized by not one, but TWO publications as The Best Steakhouse in New Jersey (The Daily Meal, Eat This Not That). It also made NJ Monthly's list of The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey.

As for amazing steakhouses in Central New Jersey, you can't go wrong with any of these restaurants!

Look at how gorgeous this T-bone steak looks! They also have a location in Morristown.

They have over 140 restaurants across the country, but the quality stays consistent. This steak is topped with a crab cake! My mouth is watering.

NJ Monthly hails this spot as "spirited and unpretentious." .

..The white tablecloths and high-caliber service set the stage for superb dry-aged steaks rubbed with sea salt, black pepper and fresh herbs, seared on a cast-iron grill before broiling.

If you really want to spoil dad, get him their 28-day dry aged Porterhouse! This place has also been ranked as having one of the best burgers in the state by NJ Monthly!

