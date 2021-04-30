BEWARE: Major Phone Scam Currently Happening in Bucks County

I don't know about you, but it seems like the telemarketer and scam calls have been at a all time high lately. It think I get about 3 calls a day from an "unknown number." If its not a unknown number, it's a telemarketer trying to tell me that my car warranty has expired. You might have been experiencing these weird calls a lot lately, especially if you live in Bucks County like I do. Well just know that The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is warning residents of a phone scam that has been happening to many people in the county.

According to Patch, someone is making calls to residents pretending to be the DA's office, and it's actually worked. Some people have been fooled into giving out their personal information to these people. According to Patch, caller ID was "spoofed" to make it look like it came from the their office and the scammer is telling people that their personal information was being used out of state.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened in Bucks County. Earlier this year there was another phone scam happening where the caller was pretending to be from the Bucks County Clerk of Courts. According to Patch, a voicemail was left on someone's phone that claimed the resident's social security number was used at the Texas border and encouraged him to press "2" to speak to an officer.

Its crazy because something like this actually happened to my dad. He got a calls saying his social security number has been compromised and that he needed to call a certain number to get it all straightened out. My dad ended up calling the actual social security number and found out that the other call had been fake.

So just beware! Don't answer any calls that come from a sketchy number. If you are unsure, there's nothing that a quick google search can't tell you.