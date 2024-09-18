BEWARE: This Town Has Been Named The Worst Place to Live in NJ
Have you seen the list that no town wants to be on the top of?
It’s the “Worst City to Live in Every State” list from 24/7 Wall St.
I was a little nervous to check it out, hoping my hometown or nearby towns didn’t make the cut.
Curiosity got the best of me though, and I had to take a look.
Surprisingly, the worst city to live in New Jersey isn’t Camden, Trenton, or even Jersey City.
Any guesses?
The unfortunate title goes to Bridgeton, a small town in South Jersey, located in Cumberland County.
Have you ever heard of it? I haven't.
So, how was this determined?
The rankings were based on data from sources like the Census Bureau, FBI, and CDC.
24/7 Wall St. looked at 22 factors across three main categories: economy, community, and quality of life.
One common theme among the worst cities is a high poverty rate.
Here’s what stood out for Bridgeton:
- Population: 26,643
- Poverty Rate: 35.1%
- Median Home Value: $109,800
- Median Household Income: $39,995
- Drug-Induced Mortality: 53.3 deaths per 100,000 people
I have to admit, I hadn’t heard much about Bridgeton before, but obviously, the town faces some serious challenges.
High poverty levels, lower home values, and a significant drug mortality rate all play a role in its ranking.
It’s a tough reality for any community to face, but understanding these numbers might be a step toward addressing the issues.
