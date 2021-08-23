Beyonce Is the First Black Woman to Wear This Iconic Diamond

Beyoncé has made history countless times over the course of her meteoric career, but her latest achievement might just be her most surprising yet.

The Lemonade siren and her husband Jay-Z have teamed up with Tiffany & Co. for an ad campaign. The stunning photos, several of which appear on Bey's Instagram, signify several firsts.

Most notably, Beyoncé is now the first Black woman to wear the signature 128-carat Tiffany diamond. According to CNN, the iconic yellow diamond has only been worn by three other people in the past century: socialite Mary Whitehouse, Audrey Hepburn and, most recently, Lady Gaga.

Mother Monster wore the approximately $30 million necklace to the 2019 Academy Awards and infamously had it removed from her neck by security before she could take it on a trip to Taco Bell.

The historic diamond is prominently featured in several photos on Beyoncé's Instagram. In one particularly striking capture, the "Crazy in Love" singer drapes it over her back while embracing her husband.

The timeless jewelry brand revealed that this is the first time the stone has ever appeared in an advertising campaign.

NRP noted that the shoot also features a never-before-seen work of art: Jean-Michel Basquiat's Equals Pi. The painting was completed in 1982 and is part of a private collection, according to a statement released by Tiffany & Co.

With its Tiffany blue background, it almost looks like the painting was made with the brand in mind.

Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications, opened up about their decision to feature the Carters in the campaign in a statement.

"Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story," she explained. "As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family."

Although photos are popping up online already, the campaign officially launches Sept. 2, just two days before Bey's 40th birthday. It includes a video advert and features a new Beyoncé cover. (The hit-maker is rumored to cover "Moon River," which appeared in the classic film Breakfast at Tiffany's.)

Tiffany & Co. is also expected to donate $2 million in scholarships and internship programs to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, a cause that Beyoncé has advocated for in the past.