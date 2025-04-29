She's back on the road in 2025, and this time it'll be a little bit country.

Yes, Beyoncé is bringing the highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ for FIVE nights of shows in May. That's record breaking!

We're getting excited so we started gathering some info about the show, including a sneak peak at the expected setlist for the concerts!

What Time Does the Beyoncé Concert at MetLife Stadium Start?

Here's what we're expecting for the show, via 94.5 PST's concert guide:

Doors Open - TBD, we're anticipating this information very soon

Show Starts - 8:00 p.m.

Beyoncé - 8:15 p.m.

All times are approximate and not definite. Don't be late!

What Will Beyoncé's Setlist be for MetLife Stadium in New Jersey?

ACT I:



AMERICAN REQUIEM





Blackbird (COWBOY CARTER version)





The Star-Spangled Banner





Freedom





YA YA / Why Don't You Love Me

ACT II:

AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM





SPAGHETTI





Formation





MY HOUSE





Diva

ACT III:



ALLIGATOR TEARS



JUST FOR FUN



PROTECTOR (With Blue Ivy Carter & Rumi Carter)



FLAMENCO

ACT IV:

DESERT EAGLE



RIIVERDANCE



II HANDS II HEAVEN



SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN' / PURE / HONEY / SUMMER RENAISSANCE

ACT V:

Jolene



Daddy Lessons



BODY GUARD



II MOST WANTED



CUFF IT



TYRANT



THIQUE



LEVII'S JEANS



DAUGHTER

ACT VI:

I'M THAT GIRL



COZY



ALIEN SUPERSTAR

ACT VII:

TEXAS HOLD 'EM



Crazy In Love



HEATED



Before I Let Go

ACT VIII:

16 CARRIAGES

Encore:

AMEN