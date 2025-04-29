SPOILERS AHEAD: Beyoncé’s Setlist For MetLife Stadium in New Jersey / New York 2025
She's back on the road in 2025, and this time it'll be a little bit country.
Yes, Beyoncé is bringing the highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ for FIVE nights of shows in May. That's record breaking!
We're getting excited so we started gathering some info about the show, including a sneak peak at the expected setlist for the concerts!
What Time Does the Beyoncé Concert at MetLife Stadium Start?
Here's what we're expecting for the show, via 94.5 PST's concert guide:
- Doors Open - TBD, we're anticipating this information very soon
- Show Starts - 8:00 p.m.
- Beyoncé - 8:15 p.m.
All times are approximate and not definite. Don't be late!
What Will Beyoncé's Setlist be for MetLife Stadium in New Jersey?
ACT I:
- AMERICAN REQUIEM
- Blackbird (COWBOY CARTER version)
- The Star-Spangled Banner
- Freedom
- YA YA / Why Don't You Love Me
ACT II:
- AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM
- SPAGHETTI
- Formation
- MY HOUSE
- Diva
ACT III:
- ALLIGATOR TEARS
- JUST FOR FUN
- PROTECTOR (With Blue Ivy Carter & Rumi Carter)
- FLAMENCO
ACT IV:
- DESERT EAGLE
- RIIVERDANCE
- II HANDS II HEAVEN
- SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN' / PURE / HONEY / SUMMER RENAISSANCE
ACT V:
- Jolene
- Daddy Lessons
- BODY GUARD
- II MOST WANTED
- CUFF IT
- TYRANT
- THIQUE
- LEVII'S JEANS
- DAUGHTER
ACT VI:
- I'M THAT GIRL
- COZY
- ALIEN SUPERSTAR
ACT VII:
- TEXAS HOLD 'EM
- Crazy In Love
- HEATED
- Before I Let Go
ACT VIII:
- 16 CARRIAGES
Encore:
- AMEN
27 Must-See Concerts in Philadelphia in 2025
Wow. 2025 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Tate McRae, Post Malone & Katy Perry). So we made a list of the 26 shows that we are MOST excited to see in 2025.
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST