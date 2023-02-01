Beyonce just announced that she's hitting the road for the 'Renaissance' World Tour in 2023.

And, yes, Beyonce's 'Renaissance Tour' is coming to Philly.

In fact, Beyonce's July 12th show at Lincoln Financial Field is scheduled to be her first show in the United States for the entire tour.

The tour kicks off overseas in Stockholm on May 10, 2023. Stops early in the tour include Europe and Canada.

Beyonce's US stops also include two nights at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey / New York. She'll be there on Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, according to her website.

The tour is currently scheduled to wrap up on September 27 in New Orleans, La.

How Can I Get Tickets to Beyonce's 2023 Philly Concert?

Rock in Rio 2013 Getty Images loading...

All dates on Beyonce's Tour will go on sale via a verified fan presale with LiveNetion, and it is sure to sell out for all dates including Beyonce's July 12th concert at Lincoln Financial Field.

Beyoncé is using Live Nation's Verified Fan system for tickets for the show. This does mean you'll need to pre-register if you want to go to the show.

Registering does NOT guarantee you'll get tickets when they go on sale, unfortunately. But it does ensure that true fans get tickets to the show.

So everyone who registers will be entered into a lottery. Those who are randomly selected will get a unique access code when the lottery is drawn, while other fans will be placed on the waitlist.

How Can I Register as a Verified Fan for Beyonce's Philadelphia Concert?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The deadlines for signing up as a verified fan for Beyonce's shows will vary by city, so here's how that affects Philadelphia's concert.

Philadelphia's concert date at Lincoln Financial Field is in "registration group C." This means that fans will have until Thursday, February 16th at 11:59 pm to register for the verified fan sale at Beyonce.Livenation.com.

Presales are available for Beyhive members and Citi Verified Fans as well for the Philadelphia concert:

When Will I Know If I Can Buy Beyonce Tickets in Philadelphia?

Beyonce Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Live Nation has not revealed more details about the exact timeline for when the selected fans will be notified that they'll be able to purchase tickets. We'll keep you updated on that info.

For now, if you want to go to the show, you definitely pre-register on that website and await more details. Cause you know this is going to be one of the biggest concerts of the entire year.

It will be Beyonce's first tour since co-headlining the On The Run II tour with Jay-Z. The last time she had a solo headlining tour was the "Formation World Tour" in support of her iconic Lemonade album.