SPOILER ALERT: Sneak Peak at Beyoncé&#8217;s Philly Setlist for the Renaissance Tour

SPOILER ALERT: Sneak Peak at Beyoncé’s Philly Setlist for the Renaissance Tour

Composite via Getty Images & Canva

Oh my god. The big day is finally almost here. Beyoncé and the Renaissance Tour will FINALLY hit Philadelphia and Lincoln Financial Field soon.

After months of rave reviews about the dates overseas, July 12 marks the first US date for the Queen Bey this year.

So some fans want to know EVERYTHING like the setlist. Others don't. We must warn you there are MANY spoilers posted below.

In terms of logistics, by the way, we got you covered on what you need to know to get into the show. Like what is the baggage policy at The Linc for the show? That's here.

What time do parking lots open for Beyoncé's concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia? We've also got that here.

OK! Now let's go onto the set times and the setlist, right?

🕗 🎤What Time Does the Beyoncé Concert in Philadelphia Start? 🕚💃🏼

The show starts at 7:00 pm. We think Beyoncé' will take to the stage around 8:20 pm, but we'll update that as soon as we confirm those details with our contacts.

Don't be late, though! This is an incredible setlist. We can't wait to dig into it with you!

🎼What Is Beyoncé's Setlist For 'The Mathematics Tour' at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA?🙌🏻

This is an incredible setlist. We can't wait to dig into it with you!

Opening Act:

Dangerously in Love
Flaws and All
1+1
I'm Goin Down
I Care
River Deep, Mountain High (a tribute to Tina Turner)

Getty Images
loading...

Welcome to The Renaissance:

I'm That Girl
Cozy
Alien Superstar
Lift Off

7/11

Getty Images for Gucci
loading...

Motherboard:
Cuff It
Energy
Break My Soul

Opulence:
Formation
Diva
Run the World (Girls)
MY POWER (with Blue Ivy)
Black Parade (With Blue Ivy)
Savage (Remix -- Megan Thee Stallion cover)
Partition

Getty Images for Coachella
loading...

Anointed:
Church Girl
Get Me Bodied
Before I Let GO
Rather Die Young
Love On Top
Crazy in Love

Green Light/Freedom

Anointed - Part 2:
Plastic Off the Sofa
Virgo's Groove
Naughty Girl
MOVE
HEATED

Already

Getty Images
loading...

Mind Control:
America Has A Problem
Pure/Honey

Encore:
Summer Renaissance

These are the Hottest Pop Concerts Happening in Philadelphia in 2023

2023 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and P!Nk.). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the shows (so far) & even details on how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 202
Filed Under: Beyonce, Lincoln Financial Field
Categories: Articles, News, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST