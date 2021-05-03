Bill & Melinda Gates Are Ending Their Marriage

Bill Gates, the co-founder and CEO of Microsoft has announced that he and his wife, Melinda Gates, are splitting after 27 years of marriage.

“After a great deal of thought and work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the couple said in a statement shared to Twitter Monday afternoon.

The couple has three children together, and both have been heavily involved in the nonprofit organization that they co-founded in 2000, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but went longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”

The financial details of their separation were not immediately clear.

