Last Call: After a Brief Comeback, This Legendary NJ Ice Cream Shop is Closing For Good

If you grew up getting ice cream from this shop in Bergen County, this one's gonna be a bummer.

A making a brief comeback this summer, Bischoff's Confectionery, located at 468 Cedar Ln, in Teaneck NJ, will permanently be closing their doors this fall - for good this time. Their very last day in business will be September 3, according to NJ.com.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

You may remember in December 2022, the iconic shop announced they were closing its doors after an incredible 88 year run. But Bischoff's history actually goes back even longer - to the 1800s! It was originally an ice cream shop in New York City in the late 1800s before before it moved to Teaneck in 1934.

Then in May, hope was on the horizon. Bischoff's teamed up with a new partner, Rony’s Rockin’ Grill in Bergenfield, to re-open Memorial Day Weekend as a pop-up shop for take-out orders only. The plan was to potentially reopen permanently in 2024 if all went well.

But unfortunately, that won't be happening, as the summer business didn't quite meet the mark. They made the heartfelt announcement on their social media pages

They'll be missed tremendously, as you can tell by the loving comments pouring in on the post:

"Awww, I thought it was gonna make it. You guys gave all you could and more. This place will always hold a spot in my heart."

"Thank you for your service and dedication to your community and customers. Sending you all best wishes!"

"So heartbreaking. We all wanted this so badly to happen for you guys and the community."

"We’re so sorry you won’t be reopening next year, we were really hoping you would be around forever:( Thank you for serving us the most delicious hot fudge sundaes and thanks for the wonderful memories."

Be sure to stop in to get their last sweet treats before they close up for good on Sep 3!

Look Inside The Frank Sinatra House in Point Pleasant, NJ The tourist attraction has been put on the market and could be yours for $3.3 million!