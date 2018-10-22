Boo at the Zoo at The Philadelphia Zoo is Happening Now!

If you're looking for something very fun to do with the kids to celebrate Halloween, look no further:

The Philadelphia Zoo's 'Boo at the Zoo' is happening now until Sunday (October 28).

There's tons of fun for the kids (and they get in for just $10).

There's a trick or treat safari, an extinction graveyard for them to walk through, and even a hay bale maze. Plus, there will be tons of fall treats for all to enjoy. You can even stay overnight, which is pretty cool.

This looks like something different than the same old fall festivals. Kids will have many interactive opportunities and learn about creepy critters.

Get all the details and buy tickets here.

(Philadelphia Zoo)